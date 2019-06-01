|
Patricia Lee Bieger Fornes
Buckeye - On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Patricia Lee Bieger Fornes, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away at the age of 87 at her home in Buckeye, AZ.
Patricia was born on August 31, 1931 in Buffalo, New York to Evangeline Keller Bieger and Edward James Bieger. She was the second born daughter of five, with older sister Mary and younger siblings, Suzanne, Linda and James.
Patricia married her high school sweetheart, John Fornes, on March 11, 1948. Together, they had seven children; John Peter "Jackie", Suzanne, Jeffrey, Cynthia, John "Jay", Christine, and Bonnie.
In 1962, Patricia and John permanently moved to Buckeye, Arizona to begin farming, before this they lived in Phoenix in 1950, and from 1950 to 1954, they lived in Bouse, AZ. While residing in Buckeye, she created a life that was integrated in the Buckeye community, having memberships in the St. Henry's Lady's Sodality, Buckeye Women's Club, Phoenix Cotton Wives, and a Tour Director for Arizona Maid of Cotton. Patricia loved to travel, taking a cross Atlantic Cruise by herself, and visiting many countries across the world with family and friends. She also had a love of antiques; furniture, depression glass, and especially lamps.
Patricia was preceded in death by her sister Suzanne (1943), parents Edward and Eva Bieger (1973 & 1979), husband John (1991), sons John Peter and Jeffery (1954 & 2011), Grandchildren Amy and Tara Accomazzo (1974 & 1994), Jacqueline and Suzie Fornes (1987 & 1999), James Galusha (2012), and Jessica Fornes (2016).
Patricia is survived by her children, Suzanne Accomazzo-Crouse (Terry), Cynthia Benson Naegeli (Bryan), Jay Fornes (Shelly), Christine Molitor (Thomas), and Bonnie Galusha-Rodriguez (Andy); her sisters, Mary Kuebler, Linda Edwards (Sal), and brother Jimmy Bieger (Barbara), nineteen grandchildren, three step grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.
Services to be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church 13720 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392, 10:30 am Rosary, and 11:00 am Mass. Interment to follow immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, Arizona 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 1 to June 2, 2019