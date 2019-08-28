Services
Patricia Lee Brock


1928 - 2019
Patricia Lee Brock Obituary
Patricia Lee Brock

Camp Verde - Patricia Lee Brock, 91, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away August 17, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1928 in San Fernando, California to Bob (Luther Lee) and Abigail Hayes. She married the late Sidney Roger Brock in 1947, and they lived alternately in California and Arizona until her husband's retirement to Sedona, Arizona. Patricia is survived by her daughter Tracy Franklin of Camp Verde, Arizona and her son Kyle Brock of Rimrock, Arizona. She delighted in being the grandmother of her adoring grandchildren Beau Franklin, Abigail Monroe, Tyler Brock and Tatum Brock and was known as "Grammy Pat" to three great-grandchildren. Patricia was a proud housewife and an accomplished cook and artist. She and her husband enjoyed several years of being community club leaders in the Cave Creek 4H Club. An avid reader to the end, she passed down her love of reading to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Patricia was a library volunteer in Cave Creek, Arizona for many years, as well as a volunteer for the Cave Creek Museum, the Salvation Army and the Sedona Heritage Museum and a member of the Sedona Chapter of Questers International. Patricia was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but inspiration and beautiful memories to all who had the honor of knowing her. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019
