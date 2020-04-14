|
Patricia Lee Guthrie
Mesa - Patricia Lee Guthrie, 80, passed away at her home in Mesa, Arizona, April 9, 2020. Pat was born in Sidney, Iowa on January 3, 1940 to parents Richard and Lucille Blair, and attended grade school in the Sidney area and South Mountain High School in Phoenix. She is survived by her sister, Voniece Nix of Phoenix; her three children, Matthew (Shauna) of Gilbert, Jennifer Parker (Robert) of Flagstaff, and Jeremy (Traci) of Portland, Oregon; her eight grandchildren, Kimberly Ewald (Andrew), Nicole, Alyssa, Rachel, and Caitlyn Guthrie, Dana, Brooke, and Trey Parker; and one great-grandson, Caden Ewald.
Pat enjoyed horseback riding in her childhood, and competed in rodeos in the Midwest and in the Phoenix area. She also performed as a trick rider at the Apache Junction and Florence rodeos, among others. Later in life she worked as a secretary for several Valley law firms and other businesses as well.
She was so very proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them perform in sports, dance recitals, plays, and choir concerts. Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was well-known for rendering service, particularly to residents of Mesa Christian Care. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Interment will be at a private family ceremony at the Mesa City Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Meldrum Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020