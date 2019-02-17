Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ's Church of the Valley
15025 North 19th Avenue
North Phoenix, AZ
Patricia Lorene Breen Harder


- - Patricia Lorene Breen Harder, 75, died February 4, 2019. She was born February 8, 1943, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the eldest child of Joseph Bohen and Marguerite Elizabeth (Black) Breen.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Marcus. She is survived by her daughters Judy M. Harder and Lisa N. Harder of Phoenix; one granddaughter Jenny (Hylton) Miranda and her husband, Josh, of Colorado Springs, CO; one sister, Michaele E. Breen of Sherwood, AR; one brother, Joseph B. Breen, of North Little Rock, AR; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and reception will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at Christ's Church of the Valley North Phoenix, 15025 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85023.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
