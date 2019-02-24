Patricia M. Hogan



Phoenix - Patricia M. Hogan of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on January 23, 1933 to John and Eleanor Hogan in Woodbury, NJ. In 1952, at the age of 19, Pat joined the IHM order of Nuns and spent 22 years teaching school in Pennsylvania and in Savannah, Georgia. In 1975 she moved to Phoenix to be near her mother and sister. Pat worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as a food service manager.



She enjoyed volunteering. She spent time serving food at Andre House. Volunteering at The Franciscan Renewal Center was her passion. She was a very loyal and dedicated volunteer for many years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor Hogan, and sister, Anne Bailey. She is survived by her loving sisters, Eleanor (Ellie) Fields, Carol Best, her brother Jim Hogan and 15 nieces and nephews.



Pat will be remembered as a wonderful sister, aunt and friend. She was adored by her family and she loved her family, especially the children. Pat was generous and caring and she supported many charities.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.



We will celebrate Pat's life on February 27, 2019 with a 10:00 A.M. Celebration of Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale at 11:00am. A reception in Piper Hall to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary