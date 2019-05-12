Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Phoenix - Patricia Marie Deplazes, 82, beloved mother and grandmother passed away May 8, 2019. Patricia was born May 16, 1936 in Natrona Heights, PA. She was the oldest child of Ralph Edward and Marie Charlotte Hall. She married the love of her life Ron on August 5, 1962. They lived in Phoenix, AZ and raised two children. She is survived by her children RJ and Melissa; her grandchildren Breann, Mackenzie, Mia, and Dreden; and her sister Carol Klems. She was the Vice President and secretary of Arizona Rain Sprinkling Company. She loved spending time with family, buying and selling antiques and playing bingo and cards with her friends. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday May 18, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley at https://hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
