Patricia Marie Fedock
Patricia Marie Fedock PhD, a retired college professor from Arizona State University West, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after suffering a stroke in early May. She now rests peacefully and joins her father Major Texas B. Barnes to enjoy eternity with no pain.
Patti was born on December 9, 1948 in Phoenix, AZ. She was proud to be a Phoenix native and enjoyed reminiscing about the "good-old-days" around the valley. She attended SS Simon & Jude and Simpson elementary schools before graduating from Washington HS in 1966. She remained very close to her high school friends and continued to be active with all their reunions. She cherished her high school friends and their families. While attending Phoenix College she met the love her life Paul Fedock, began dating and were married on January 23, 1971. She began her teaching career in 1970 at Sevilla Elementary School. Teaching first graders to read, write, and compute was a natural for her.
The day that Paul and Patti received their adoption certification from the state she also found out she was going to have a baby … Rachel was born in 1980. Annie was born in 1983 and Patti was a stay-at-home mom but began to get calls from her former professors requesting her re-entry back into her educational career. Going to graduate school with two young daughters and the intense requirements of a PhD program were an extreme challenge for the entire family. Paul began his "Mr. Mom" career to allow Patti to study, do research, and write her dissertation. Her specialties were primary science and math, cognitive development, and Piagetian theory. She earned her PhD in December 1989 … one of the proudest moments our family has ever experienced.
Patti earned a tenure track position at ASU West and quickly became the education department's expert in teacher development. She was a well-respected liaison coordinating the placement of student teachers all over the valley while meeting with district superintendents, principals, and master teachers to help produce the best possible classroom instructors. During those times, she was recognized for her leading-edge teaching skills and expertise … she was a transformative professional for the people she mentored. She had an amazing gift that was shared with the educational community. Thank you for your service, Patti.
Around the year 2000, Patti was diagnosed with fibromyalgia … a very painful muscle / tendon syndrome that made her professor responsibilities very difficult. Sadly, she had to resign her position at ASU West in 2001 due to her unpredictable pain issues. Resigning just ripped her heart out … she loved her job, the students, being in classrooms all around the valley observing the latest strategies for effective learning. She was on the frontlines of practical educational research … helping teachers get better. She never worked again.
Patti was never the same after that resignation. Her health began to decline … she could not seem to find anything to fill that void left in her by not being in classrooms. She did get to vacation in Germany, Cabo San Lucas, and her favorite place in the world numerous times - Coronado Island off San Diego. Luckily, Patti and Paul had the adventure of a lifetime (top of their bucket list) travelling to Africa in 2017 … an amazing trip that she cherished and talked about constantly to her friends.
We are all going to miss Patti's happy smile, her fun-loving nature, love of music, crazy dancing, throwing huge parties, amazing spirit, her love for her family and friends … and so much more. Just being around her made you feel alive and happy.
Patti is survived by her husband of 49 years Paul; mother Marie Barnes (96); brother Chris Barnes and spouse Terrie; daughters Dr. Rachel Fedock and partner Chris and Annie Brayer and spouse Aaron; grandchildren Clark (7) and Betty (4) Brayer and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her husband Paul posted the following in Facebook on their 44th wedding anniversary - it says it all about their marriage:
"On this day 44 years ago, I became the happy and proud husband of Patricia. Being together with the same person for that length of time you learn a lot about what love and marriage truly mean. To me, trying to describe our 44 years together via written words is a cheap substitute for the actual feelings and emotions that I have experienced with my cherished partner. As I reflect, what an amazing gift it is to have a loving person share in life's precious treasures. The joys and sadness, the victories and disappointments, the good times and the struggles … the best thing about love and marriage is to have someone witness your life and share in all those experiences both good and bad. As we celebrate our special day, I thank God for the wonderful gift of Patricia."
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., there will be a private rosary service for the immediate family and from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., there will be a visitation for everyone at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. The family requests that all attendees adhere to safe social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask to all services (Please ask the W&M staff for a mask if needed).
A Funeral Mass, to celebrate the life of Patricia, will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the: Loreto Sister's Retirement Fund which can be sent to the SS Simon & Jude Cathedral address as listed above. The Loreto Sisters have been an absolute blessing to our family and the entire SS Simon & Jude community.
The family would very much like to thank all of you for attending and hopes to have an opportunity in December this year to invite everyone to a full celebration of Patti's life (she loved large parties / celebrations). Hopefully, COVID-19 is under control at that time.
Condolences and Hugs From Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Patricia Marie Fedock PhD, a retired college professor from Arizona State University West, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after suffering a stroke in early May. She now rests peacefully and joins her father Major Texas B. Barnes to enjoy eternity with no pain.
Patti was born on December 9, 1948 in Phoenix, AZ. She was proud to be a Phoenix native and enjoyed reminiscing about the "good-old-days" around the valley. She attended SS Simon & Jude and Simpson elementary schools before graduating from Washington HS in 1966. She remained very close to her high school friends and continued to be active with all their reunions. She cherished her high school friends and their families. While attending Phoenix College she met the love her life Paul Fedock, began dating and were married on January 23, 1971. She began her teaching career in 1970 at Sevilla Elementary School. Teaching first graders to read, write, and compute was a natural for her.
The day that Paul and Patti received their adoption certification from the state she also found out she was going to have a baby … Rachel was born in 1980. Annie was born in 1983 and Patti was a stay-at-home mom but began to get calls from her former professors requesting her re-entry back into her educational career. Going to graduate school with two young daughters and the intense requirements of a PhD program were an extreme challenge for the entire family. Paul began his "Mr. Mom" career to allow Patti to study, do research, and write her dissertation. Her specialties were primary science and math, cognitive development, and Piagetian theory. She earned her PhD in December 1989 … one of the proudest moments our family has ever experienced.
Patti earned a tenure track position at ASU West and quickly became the education department's expert in teacher development. She was a well-respected liaison coordinating the placement of student teachers all over the valley while meeting with district superintendents, principals, and master teachers to help produce the best possible classroom instructors. During those times, she was recognized for her leading-edge teaching skills and expertise … she was a transformative professional for the people she mentored. She had an amazing gift that was shared with the educational community. Thank you for your service, Patti.
Around the year 2000, Patti was diagnosed with fibromyalgia … a very painful muscle / tendon syndrome that made her professor responsibilities very difficult. Sadly, she had to resign her position at ASU West in 2001 due to her unpredictable pain issues. Resigning just ripped her heart out … she loved her job, the students, being in classrooms all around the valley observing the latest strategies for effective learning. She was on the frontlines of practical educational research … helping teachers get better. She never worked again.
Patti was never the same after that resignation. Her health began to decline … she could not seem to find anything to fill that void left in her by not being in classrooms. She did get to vacation in Germany, Cabo San Lucas, and her favorite place in the world numerous times - Coronado Island off San Diego. Luckily, Patti and Paul had the adventure of a lifetime (top of their bucket list) travelling to Africa in 2017 … an amazing trip that she cherished and talked about constantly to her friends.
We are all going to miss Patti's happy smile, her fun-loving nature, love of music, crazy dancing, throwing huge parties, amazing spirit, her love for her family and friends … and so much more. Just being around her made you feel alive and happy.
Patti is survived by her husband of 49 years Paul; mother Marie Barnes (96); brother Chris Barnes and spouse Terrie; daughters Dr. Rachel Fedock and partner Chris and Annie Brayer and spouse Aaron; grandchildren Clark (7) and Betty (4) Brayer and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her husband Paul posted the following in Facebook on their 44th wedding anniversary - it says it all about their marriage:
"On this day 44 years ago, I became the happy and proud husband of Patricia. Being together with the same person for that length of time you learn a lot about what love and marriage truly mean. To me, trying to describe our 44 years together via written words is a cheap substitute for the actual feelings and emotions that I have experienced with my cherished partner. As I reflect, what an amazing gift it is to have a loving person share in life's precious treasures. The joys and sadness, the victories and disappointments, the good times and the struggles … the best thing about love and marriage is to have someone witness your life and share in all those experiences both good and bad. As we celebrate our special day, I thank God for the wonderful gift of Patricia."
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., there will be a private rosary service for the immediate family and from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., there will be a visitation for everyone at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. The family requests that all attendees adhere to safe social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask to all services (Please ask the W&M staff for a mask if needed).
A Funeral Mass, to celebrate the life of Patricia, will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the: Loreto Sister's Retirement Fund which can be sent to the SS Simon & Jude Cathedral address as listed above. The Loreto Sisters have been an absolute blessing to our family and the entire SS Simon & Jude community.
The family would very much like to thank all of you for attending and hopes to have an opportunity in December this year to invite everyone to a full celebration of Patti's life (she loved large parties / celebrations). Hopefully, COVID-19 is under control at that time.
Condolences and Hugs From Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.