Patricia "Pat" (Mueller) Maslowski
Patricia "Pat" Maslowski (née Mueller), age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 surrounded by her family in Glendale, Arizona.

Pat is predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Maslowski with whom she enjoyed sixty years of marriage. Pat is survived by her four children Tom of Newaygo, Michigan, Sue of Glendale, Arizona, Mary (Chip Nardi) of Longwood, Florida, and John (Dawn) of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews whom she fondly referred to as her other "kids".

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Pat and her family relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1972 where they resided until Pat and Bob retired to Sun City West, Arizona in 1987. She worked as an Office Manager for State Farm Insurance for many years in both Grand Rapids and in Sun City West. Pat loved her retired life in Sun City West where she made life-long friends and enjoyed many activities including golf and church choir at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Generous, kind, thoughtful, caring, and known as everyone's favorite, Pat's love for her family and friends was selfless and unconditional.

Her funeral mass and internment will be held on June 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Church in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Church
