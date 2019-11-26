|
Patricia Maureen Gallagher
Patricia Maureen Gallagher passed away on Tuesday, November 19th at the age of 71. She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 28th, 1948, to Donald and Donna Gallagher. She moved to Arizona in 1973. She loved birds, animals, and all things nature. She was a cook, a baker, a crafter, and a maker who created beautiful gifts for everyone who knew her. She was a devoted mother who encouraged her children to achieve great things. She is survived by her two daughters and five brothers and sisters. A private service will be held this summer for family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019