Patricia Mazzocchi



Scottsdale - Patricia W. Mazzocchi, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away November 11, 2020. She was born in Salisbury, MD to Lester and Lula Williams. She is survived by her sister Barbara Wootten; two nieces Leslie Wootten and Paula Whaley; several great nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ.









