Scottsdale - Patricia McGuire, 84, passed away May 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Diane, Mary, and Michael; grandchildren Stephen, Jennifer, Mitchell, Ethan, and Mikaela; great-grandchildren Sydney and Greyson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church (Franciscan Renewal Center)
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
