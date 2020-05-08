Patricia McGuire
Scottsdale - Patricia McGuire, 84, passed away May 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Diane, Mary, and Michael; grandchildren Stephen, Jennifer, Mitchell, Ethan, and Mikaela; great-grandchildren Sydney and Greyson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.