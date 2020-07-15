Patricia (Pat) Orphanos
Patricia (Pat) Orphanos, daughter of Anthony and Jennie Marruzzi, age 85, entered into eternal peace on July 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Mesa, AZ.
Originally from Lynn, MA, Pat was a life long hair dresser owning her own shop, called the Beauty Terrace, in Medford, MA. In 1972 the family relocated to AZ, and she opened another Beauty Terrace in Phoenix. Pat loved doing hair, working well into her eighties and even sported a tattoo of a pair of scissors. Pat always stayed very active; she enjoyed traveling with her husband, often taking quick trips to Vegas and Laughin and volunteered making pastries for the festival at the Greek Orthodox Church in Carlsbad, Ca for twenty summers in a row. Pat was an avid golfer. She had a hole in one and was a member of the women's traveling team. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, yoga, bridge and doing projects around the home.
She is survived by her beloved husband Peter James Orphanos of 60 years, two daughters, Dianne (Mike) Bifalco, of Charleston, SC, Karen (David) Ziegler of Mesa AZ, granddaughter Krystal (Jeff) Hackmeister and great granddaughter Taylor of Seattle, WA, grandson Peter Ziegler of Tempe, AZ and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive visitors on July 17th from 4 to 6 pm at Mariposa Gardens 6747 E Broadway Mesa, AZ 85206. Burial will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on July 20th. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Pat's favorite charity Sunshine Acres Children's Home, 3405 N Higley, Mesa AZ 85215. www.mariposagardens.com