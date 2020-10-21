1/1
Patricia Pearl Kipp Hogan
1/1
Patricia Pearl Kipp Hogan

Went to be with the Lord on 10-15-2020 in El Mirage, Arizona. Born in Detroit Michigan. Pat - Patty was a Wife and Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt,.

Pat worked for over 25 yrs.' at Honeywell and Wulfsburg Electronics in Prescott, Arizona.

Pat and Jerry Retired for 3 years in Maui, Hawaii before moving back to Arizona.

She will be Remembered for her Beautiful Smile, Beaming, Eyes, Confident,

Direct and Knew what she wanted in life. Pat was also known for her Sense of Humor. Mentor and Teacher to many. Caring and Loving Mom and Friend to Everyone.

Pat was proceeded in death by her Parents William and Doris McNutt Of Phoenix and Chino Valley AZ

Pat is survived by her Loving Navy Veteran Husband Jerry Hogan of 57 Years of El Mirage and Chino Valley Arizona Sons William Hogan and Wife Susan. Jay Hogan and Wife Brandy of Chino Valley, Arizona 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren

Memorial of Life. For Pat- Patty will be Announced in The Future.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
