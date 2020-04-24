|
|
Patricia "Pat" (Reid) Plante
Patricia "Pat" (Reid) Plante, age 84, passed away early Friday, April 17, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Plante.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 19,1936, one of eight children to the late Joseph and Agnes (Nowatzka) Reid. At the age of 16, she married the love of her life, Raymond. They settled in Lowell, but in 1977 moved to Phoenix, which according to Pat was the best decision she ever made.
Pat was a lifetime member of the Ladies' Auxiliary, VFW Post 9400. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Post each Wednesday, and appreciated the kindness everyone showed her there.
She leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl Abraham and husband Brian, of Glendale; son, Derek Plante and wife, Kristin of Phoenix; grandson Jared Allen and wife, Jamilah; granddaughter Aimee Plante; great-granddaughter Hazel Allen; and four siblings, Mildred Connolly of Prescott, AZ; Robert Reid of Coral Gables, FL; William Reid of West Palm Beach, FL; and Jacqueline Autino and husband, Arthur, of Prescott Valley, AZ. Pat was predeceased by husband, Raymond Plante, grandson, Christopher Allen, sister Eleanor LaBranche, and brothers Joseph Reid and Raymond Reid.
There will be a celebration of life planned at a future date. Pat will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Raymond, at Arizona National Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020