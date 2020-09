Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Purtill



Phoenix - Patricia Purtill 86 of Phoenix, AZ Passed away on August 26 Patricia was born on November 28, 1933 in Elkhart ,IN Patricia is survived by her three sons Cash Purtill, Ray Purtill, Carl Purtill, two daughter-in-laws, eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Mortuaries at 7601 E Indian School Rd on September 4 at 6 pm









