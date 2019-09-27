|
Patricia (Pat) Ramsey
Phoenix - Pat Ramsey, 83, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on September 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with kidney cancer. Born June 2, 1936 in Summitville, Indiana to Herbert and Thelma Brotherton, Pat graduated from Alexandria High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Ball State University and worked at Delco Remy in Anderson Indiana where she met her future husband. Pat married Robin Ray Ramsey on February 9, 1958 in Summitville, Indiana moving to Arizona in 1968. Robin proceeded her in death in 2002. Pat devoted herself to her family, eventually retiring from the Kyrene School District in 1998. She was an avid sports fan and past season ticket holder of the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals. She was an accomplished seamstress/quilter and world traveler who enjoyed views of the ocean whether from a cruise ship or the beach.
Pat's memory will be cherished by her four children; son Jeff (Tina) Ramsey of Phoenix and daughters Jill (Doug) Darnell of Chandler, AZ, Julie Burnett (Joe Schoepf) of Phoenix, AZ and Jennifer (Tony) Hartwick of Columbia, MO; and her sister Carol Rathel of Alexandria, Indiana.
Pat was a wonderful and involved grandmother spending time supporting her nine grandchildren in all of their activities; Michael Burnett, Bryan Burnett, Devon Hartwick, Daniel Darnell, Riley Hartwick, Ben Darnell, Cole Hartwick, Larianna Ramsey, and Gabriella Ramsey.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Esperanza Lutheran Church 2601 E. Thunderhill Road, Phoenix, AZ. There will be a family and friends gathering at the church starting at 10:00 am.
Memorials are suggested to the Salk Institute Conquering Cancer Initiative.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019