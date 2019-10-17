|
|
Patricia Renfer
Mesa - Patricia "Pat" Renfer, 90, passed away October 13, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.
Pat is survived by her husband Paul; son, Ron, his wife, Kathy, and their son Erik; her grandson, Mason, his wife, Abby, and their daughter Emily (Pat's only great-grandchild); and younger brother, Gary Trimmell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at 6945 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207, in the Fellowship Square Activity Center.
For more information please visit mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/obituaries
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019