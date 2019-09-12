Services
Patricia Ruth (Fuller) Beecroft


1930 - 2019
Patricia Ruth (Fuller) Beecroft Obituary
Patricia Ruth (Fuller) Beecroft was born on May 29,1930, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 8, 2019. She is survived by two children: Yvonne Michelle and Roger Beecroft, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband William A. Beecroft, and her two oldest children: Jeffrey Beecroft and Malia Beecroft Johnson. Patti brought art and music to everyone around her. Lovingly known as Grammy, she loved her family dearly. Funeral services to be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the LDS Church located at 4629 E. Guadalupe Rd. in Gilbert, AZ 85234.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019
