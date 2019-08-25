|
|
Patricia Susan Padberg
- - Patty was born June 18th 1949 in Freeport, ILL, but moved to valley with her family at the suggestion of her physicians. At three months of age Patty contracted spinal meningitis which left her developmentally disabled. Her mother Maxine Padberg, committed her entire life to the DDD community and making sure Patty had a productive and fruitful life. Patty moved to the Arizona Training Center in Coolidge, AZ at the age of 22. She lived and worked on campus for decades and had many friends and co-workers that loved and adored her. Patty was sweet and sassy, with a great sense of humor and a love of all things Lawrence Welk and Elvis. The things that made her most happy were balloons, rolls of quarters, Hershey Kisses and her washcloths that she named "baby". Patty touched so many lives and left an indelible impact on her staff and family. Patty is survived by her sister Vickie Wendt, brother in law Dan Wendt, sister-in-law Joan Padberg, nephews Kevin Padberg, Kerry Padberg, Mike Glimpse, and niece Bonnie Wells.
Services for Patty Padberg will be held: Saturday August 31st at 10am at Heritage Funeral Home, 410 W. Roosevelt, Coolidge, AZ 85108
Burial to follow at Valley of The Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:
ATPC Friends and Family
In care of Tom Turner
1659 E. Garnet Ave
Mesa, AZ. 85205
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019