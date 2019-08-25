Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
410 W. Roosevelt
Coolidge, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Padberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Susan Padberg


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Susan Padberg Obituary
Patricia Susan Padberg

- - Patty was born June 18th 1949 in Freeport, ILL, but moved to valley with her family at the suggestion of her physicians. At three months of age Patty contracted spinal meningitis which left her developmentally disabled. Her mother Maxine Padberg, committed her entire life to the DDD community and making sure Patty had a productive and fruitful life. Patty moved to the Arizona Training Center in Coolidge, AZ at the age of 22. She lived and worked on campus for decades and had many friends and co-workers that loved and adored her. Patty was sweet and sassy, with a great sense of humor and a love of all things Lawrence Welk and Elvis. The things that made her most happy were balloons, rolls of quarters, Hershey Kisses and her washcloths that she named "baby". Patty touched so many lives and left an indelible impact on her staff and family. Patty is survived by her sister Vickie Wendt, brother in law Dan Wendt, sister-in-law Joan Padberg, nephews Kevin Padberg, Kerry Padberg, Mike Glimpse, and niece Bonnie Wells.

Services for Patty Padberg will be held: Saturday August 31st at 10am at Heritage Funeral Home, 410 W. Roosevelt, Coolidge, AZ 85108

Burial to follow at Valley of The Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

ATPC Friends and Family

In care of Tom Turner

1659 E. Garnet Ave

Mesa, AZ. 85205
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now