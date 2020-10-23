1/
Patricia Taylor "Pat" Huls
Patricia "Pat" Taylor Huls

Scottsdale -

Patricia "Pat" Taylor Huls, 78, died in peace on Oct. 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz., her city of residence since 1975. Pat was born in 1941 in Lakewood, Ohio, to Clyde and Helen Taylor. A dedicated and passionate hospice nurse and Episcopal deacon, she is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Fritz Huls, her daughter Greta Huls, son Ken (Mica) Huls, granddaughters Meredith Huls, Lindsey Huls, and Margaret Huls, and nieces Rebecca (Stuart) Rodie and Laura (Tom) Leppert. Services are pending due to COVID19. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 (602) 530-6900.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
