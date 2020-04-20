|
|
Patricia Walker
Patricia Walker, 88, passed away at home on April 6, 2020. Patricia was child number 8 of 10 children born to Robert and Anna in Kansas. She grew up in and around Saint Paul, Kansas where she met and married Don Walker with whom she had 7 children, moving to Arizona in 1963. She was a strong, faithful woman devoted to her Catholic Faith and her family. She was a pure and selfless woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. We were Blessed to have had her so healthy and so strong for 88 years and give Thanks for this. Patricia is survived by her brother Bob, 7 children, Deborah (Joe), Darrell (Teresa), Diane, Dwayne (Cathy), Dennis (Lorraine), David (Lois), Dawn-Marie ("Mickey"), 28 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren (a 34th on the way). She is preceded in death by Don Walker, her grandson Dallas, her great-granddaughter Sage and 8 of her 9 siblings. Patricia had a special way of making everyone feel welcome and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020