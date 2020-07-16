Patricia WeaverPhoenix - Patricia O'Hara Weaver passed away June 27, 2020. Born in New York City in 1933, Patricia grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey. After graduating from Ridgewood High School, she attended Smith College for two years. Having developed a love of the West from a Cook's tour taken in high school, she chose to leave Smith, and transfer to the University of Colorado, Boulder. A member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, she made lifelong friends known as the Ya Yas. She graduated from UC Boulder with a BS in Political Science.At UC Boulder, she met the love of her life, Raymond Weaver, Jr., and enjoyed fulfilling their love story with all the trials and joys of raising a family with four children. They started in Denver, and within a few years moved to Arizona, then Northern California, and finally returned to Arizona. Patricia was an artist, and chose to add to her education in her pursuit of a degree in Fine Arts at Arizona State University. While living in Phoenix, she served as a docent for the Heard Museum, where she developed a deep respect for Native American arts and the tribal people of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and California. She also volunteered at the Crisis Nursery, and the Maricopa County Medical Center. After she and Raymond moved to Prescott, Patricia tirelessly collected supplies and prepared meals for a support group for those suffering from AIDS, and for Camp Hakuna Matata, a camp for families impacted by HIV. Patricia also taught painting classes at the Yavapai Community College. Brilliant, clever, creative, joyful, witty, kind and always gracious, Patricia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend. She was a treasure to all who met her, and will be remembered most for her great smile, wonderful sense of humor and delightful laugh.Patricia was predeceased by her husband the late Superior Court Judge Raymond W. Weaver Jr. and is survived by her four children; Robert Weaver (Kathryn), Pamela Rawlins (Robert), Ashleigh Cole, Annie Middlemist (Scott), nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held in the coming months.