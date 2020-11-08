1/
Patricia Wesch
1936 - 2020
Patricia Wesch

Gilbert - Patricia Sellers Wesch, 84, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home in Gilbert, Arizona. Memorial services will be held at Sonoran Skies Mortuary on November 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment of the ashes will follow at a later date.

Pat was born in Mesa, Arizona, on June 5, 1936 to Samuel S. Sellers and Dimple Jett Sellers. She grew up in Arizona and graduated from Coolidge High School. Pat attended the University of Arizona where she earned a Bachelor's Degree and met her husband of 63 years, Walter P. Wesch, Jr. They married in 1957 and had four children.

Pat taught school at Stanfield School from 1965 to 1973. After leaving teaching, she volunteered with The American Cancer Society and Pinal County 4-H. She then owned and operated a used bookstore until she retired.

Pat enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, watching Jeopardy, playing cards, and travelling. She loved Mexican food, chocolate, reading cozy mysteries, and spending time with family.

Pat is survived by her husband, Walter, and her four children: Sam (Debbie) of Tucson, Susan of Mesa, Stephanie of Gilbert and Scott (Christi) of Mesa, as well as four grandchildren: Jay (Zaneta) of El Mirage, Kenna of Tucson, and Marissa and Madeleine of Mesa and two great grandchildren, Fabian and Penelope of El Mirage.

Condolences may be left on Patricia Sellers Wesch's online guestbook at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sonoran Skies Mortuary - Mesa
Funeral services provided by
Sonoran Skies Mortuary - Mesa
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
