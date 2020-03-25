|
Patrick C. Leung
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Patrick C. Leung loving husband, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 64. Patrick was born on April 29, 1955 in Hong Kong to Wai Leung and Wai Chun Yim. He attended Western New Mexico University, Silver City, NM, for 2 years and earned his BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, in 1979.
Patrick's professional career spanned 34 yrs. He started working, 1982, at Phelps Dodge Corp in Phoenix, AZ as a Systems Engineer and he worked at several Hi-Tech Companies including Digital Equipment Corp (DEC), Honeywell, Inc., and Pocalla USA Inc. He received numerous awards during his employment for developing flight systems code for the Boeing's 777 and 787 Dreamliner aircrafts. He retired on September 16, 2016 from Honeywell, Inc.
During his life, Patrick's hobbies were love of travel, walking with his friends and making sure "everyone was taken care of". He traveled extensively with his wife Cynthia and lifelong friend, Joe Fung. They traveled to many foreign countries and enjoyed themselves immensely. On his last trip, September 2019, Patrick, Joe Fung and Andy Tang traveled to Tianmen Mountain (part of the Great Wall) in Zhangjiajie, China where Patrick completed "999 stairs to the Gateway to Heaven"
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Wai Leung and Wai Chun Yim, and brothers C.S. Leung and Alric Leung. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Leung, sister in-law Sanny Leung, brother Rex Leung and wife Virginia, brother Larry Leung and wife Nancy, sister Suzanne Leung and sister in-law Belinda Leung, god brother, Eddie Ma, best friend, Joe Fung and wife Kim, many cousins, nieces, nephews, god children and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn - Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix AZ 85009 on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:00 am. Donations may be made to Mayo Hospital, Department of Development Arizona Cancer Research in Memory of Patrick Leung, 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905 or https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020