|
|
Patrick Destino
Phoenix - Patrick Destino 50, of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Lewiston, NY died suddenly Monday April 22nd, 2019 in the Paradise Valley Hospital Phoenix, AZ.
Born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 28, 1968 he was the son of Betty Lou (Weis) Destino and the late Patsy E. Destino. Patrick graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School in 1987.
He was a Machinist, employed by Honeywell. Inc. Patrick was a dedicated and loving father to his daughters.
Surviving is his mother Betty Lou of Mars Hill, NC; his daughters Christina Destino of Phoenix, AZ and Jenna Destino of Niagara Falls, NY; his brothers Louis (Deborah) Destino of Zachary, LA and Thomas (Charlotte) Destino of Weaverville, NC, also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on FRIDAY (May 3) from 3-7 PM at HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC, N. Fourth & Ridge Streets, Lewiston, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on SATURDAY (MAY 4) at 1:00 PM in St. Peter's RC Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston, NY. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019