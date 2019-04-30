Services
Hardison Funeral Home
N. Fourth & Ridge Streets
Lewiston , NY 14092
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hardison Funeral Home
N. Fourth & Ridge Streets
Lewiston , NY 14092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's RC Church
600 Center St.
Lewiston, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Destino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Destino


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Destino Obituary
Patrick Destino

Phoenix - Patrick Destino 50, of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Lewiston, NY died suddenly Monday April 22nd, 2019 in the Paradise Valley Hospital Phoenix, AZ.

Born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 28, 1968 he was the son of Betty Lou (Weis) Destino and the late Patsy E. Destino. Patrick graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School in 1987.

He was a Machinist, employed by Honeywell. Inc. Patrick was a dedicated and loving father to his daughters.

Surviving is his mother Betty Lou of Mars Hill, NC; his daughters Christina Destino of Phoenix, AZ and Jenna Destino of Niagara Falls, NY; his brothers Louis (Deborah) Destino of Zachary, LA and Thomas (Charlotte) Destino of Weaverville, NC, also several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on FRIDAY (May 3) from 3-7 PM at HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC, N. Fourth & Ridge Streets, Lewiston, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on SATURDAY (MAY 4) at 1:00 PM in St. Peter's RC Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston, NY. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now