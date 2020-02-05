|
|
Patrick F. McCarty
Patrick F. McCarty, 83, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020. Born in St Paul MN in 1936, Pat was the first of 4 children born to Patrick E. and Rose Bonham McCarty. His family moved to Bismarck N.Dak, where Pat graduated from BIsmarck High and BIsmarck Junior College. He married Ardella Lehr in 1963. They eventually moved to Mesa AZ, where Pat enjoyed playing golf year-round, the last several years at Sunland Village Golf Club in Mesa. Pat is survived by his loving family - his wife of 58 years, Ardie, his 3 sons - James (Jeannette) of Mesa, Jon (Josephine) of Thailand, and Joel (Chandra) of Phoenix, and his grandchildren - Toni, Elliott, Ethan and Andrie. He is also survived by his sisters Suellen Rose of Orlando, Michelle Jorgenson of Horseshoe Bay TX, sisters- and brothers-in law and nieces and nephews. His sister Kathleen Anderson passed away in 1993. Pat's final resting place is the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020