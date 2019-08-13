Services
Peace Lutheran Church
18265 N 89th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85382
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
18265 N. 89th Ave
Peoria, AZ
1978 - 2019
Patrick Joseph Neary Obituary
Patrick Joseph Neary

- - Patrick Joseph Neary died on August 8, 2019 as a result of a tragic monsoon weather related automobile accident.

Born on December 24, 1978, Patrick was the treasured son of Terry and Kathy Neary and the beloved brother of Jennifer Deines (husband Curtis). He was a loving and fun uncle to Caleb and Joshua. The many relatives and friends of Patrick knew him as a kind, humble and giving person. He was a creative artist, specializing in glass work.

A service of remembrance for Patrick will take place on Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 at Peace Lutheran Church, 18265 N. 89th Ave, Peoria, AZ. All are welcome.

Patrick was an organ donor, and three lives have already been positively impacted by his gifts.

He was so loved and will truly be missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019
