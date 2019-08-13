|
|
Patrick Lawrence Pavlina
Phoenix - Patrick Lawrence Pavlina, first of four sons born to Milton N. and Carolyn A. Pavlina, came into this world on December 3, 1957. He passed on August 8, 2019 at the age of 61. He suffered from heart problems for several years and lately with cancer. He is survived by his daughter Kali and son Luke. Luke is a student at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, while Kali attends Arizona State University. He also leaves his mother and father of Phoenix. Also surviving him are his brothers, Peter (Boston), Perry (Detroit) and Paul (Phoenix) as well as nieces, Natalia (New York), Manuela and Isabella (Boston), Ava and Zelda (Detroit), Lauren (Phoenix), and nephews, Mattias (Boston), Sebastian (California/Detroit), Lance (Phoenix/Florida). Pat was the grandson of the late Superior Court Judge Napoleon J. Menard of Santa Clara County in California. He is also survived by his former wife, Jane, two aunts, Yvonne Goodman (California) and Maria Menard (Idaho) and uncle, Larry Menard (Idaho). While at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, CA he excelled in football, soccer, track and played water polo. He respectfully declined offers to play football after high school enrolling, with his brother Paul, at Emery Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, AZ. While at college he went on to earn his commercial pilot license flying for Scenic Airlines at the Grand Canyon. He subsequently moved to Hawaii before moving to Minnesota where he developed a golf course while owning a full service car wash. In 2005 he moved to Phoenix. He became involved with coaching youth football and coaching football at St. John Bosco Catholic Elementary School. Soon illness prevented him from working or coaching. He always loved and thoroughly enjoyed sports. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved golf. He was a loving father, friend, uncle, brother and son. As a friend recently commented, "He was one of a kind". He became friends of the young, the old, the rich and the less fortunate. He was blind to skin color, sexual orientation or religious affiliation. He never spoke badly of anyone. He really was one of a kind and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his immediate family. May God continue to bless you Pat. Service will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E. Knox Rd. Phoenix, AZ. At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Reception to follow at 1730 E. Silverwood Dr. Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019