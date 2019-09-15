Resources
Patrick Leo Church

Patrick Leo Church

Phoenix - Patrick Leo Church, 89, of Phoenix, AZ, born in Faulkton, SD on November 20,1929, passed away on September 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Rachel, survived by two sisters, Kathryn Meder and Mary Grunewaldt , two brothers, Dick and Francis, and many nieces and nephews.

Pat joined the U.S. Air Force right after high school and retired as a T Sergeant in 1968. After retirement, he and his wife Rachel moved to AZ and Pat began a new career with the Arizona State Highway Department where he worked as a geodist.

Pat was a dear husband, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He will be missed by many but not forgotten!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
