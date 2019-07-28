Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Leo Hughes


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Leo Hughes Obituary
Patrick Leo Hughes

Glendale - "I wish you the very best that life has to offer!" We will remember his words forever. Having lived an amazing life, Patrick Leo Hughes (Dad, Pat, Papa Jake), 87, of Randolph, Iowa, closed his eyes peacefully and painlessly and went to be with Jesus, Friday, July 12, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona surrounded by his family.

A fun celebration of life dinner party was held Wednesday, July 17th at his favorite place, Max's, with many friends and family members….an event he would have enjoyed to the fullest…lots of laughter, jokes, stories, and great chicken wings.

Patrick was born March 23, 1932 in Randolph, Iowa to Anthony and Agnes Hughes….one of ten children growing up on a small farm. He proudly served as a clerk typist in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. After his time of service, he moved to Phoenix, and on October 15, 1960, he married his love, Patricia Ann McGarvey, in Phoenix, Arizona. They loved to dance together and enjoyed many evenings out at the fine dinner clubs. Patrick was employed as a life insurance agent for forty-six years, and eventually became a highly recognized regional director. After retiring, he became a successful poker dealer at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino shortly after it opened. After his time as a poker dealer, Patrick enjoyed playing the game and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He was a simple man who raised his daughters to work hard, be their best, and respect others. He loved God and knew Heaven was his final home.

Patrick is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Patricia, his two daughters, Sherri Gillett and Julie Reitsch, his two son-in-laws, Steve Gillett and Steve Reitsch, his three grandchildren, Austin, Kolton, and Brianna, as well as his brother, Ronnie Hughes, and several nieces and nephews.

We love you dearly and will cherish every memory we have of you. Tell some of your best jokes to the folks in Heaven! Love you always!!!!!
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.