|
|
Patrick Leo Hughes
Glendale - "I wish you the very best that life has to offer!" We will remember his words forever. Having lived an amazing life, Patrick Leo Hughes (Dad, Pat, Papa Jake), 87, of Randolph, Iowa, closed his eyes peacefully and painlessly and went to be with Jesus, Friday, July 12, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona surrounded by his family.
A fun celebration of life dinner party was held Wednesday, July 17th at his favorite place, Max's, with many friends and family members….an event he would have enjoyed to the fullest…lots of laughter, jokes, stories, and great chicken wings.
Patrick was born March 23, 1932 in Randolph, Iowa to Anthony and Agnes Hughes….one of ten children growing up on a small farm. He proudly served as a clerk typist in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. After his time of service, he moved to Phoenix, and on October 15, 1960, he married his love, Patricia Ann McGarvey, in Phoenix, Arizona. They loved to dance together and enjoyed many evenings out at the fine dinner clubs. Patrick was employed as a life insurance agent for forty-six years, and eventually became a highly recognized regional director. After retiring, he became a successful poker dealer at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino shortly after it opened. After his time as a poker dealer, Patrick enjoyed playing the game and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He was a simple man who raised his daughters to work hard, be their best, and respect others. He loved God and knew Heaven was his final home.
Patrick is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Patricia, his two daughters, Sherri Gillett and Julie Reitsch, his two son-in-laws, Steve Gillett and Steve Reitsch, his three grandchildren, Austin, Kolton, and Brianna, as well as his brother, Ronnie Hughes, and several nieces and nephews.
We love you dearly and will cherish every memory we have of you. Tell some of your best jokes to the folks in Heaven! Love you always!!!!!
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019