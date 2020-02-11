|
Patrick Malinka
Patrick Malinka, 70 was born March 10, 1949 in Rochester, N.Y. Pat died peacefully on February 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
Pat lived a very full life. He was a Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was combat wounded in Viet Nam/Cambodia and received the Purple Heart. He was an accountant at both Arizona Public Service and Arizona Game and Fish. He also successfully owned and operated his own business Patty's Place "Home of the White Dog".
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Ellen, his children Kimberlyn and Matthew (Joanne) and his cherished grandchildren Grace, Anastasia and Jared, brothers Frank, Michael, Robert and sister Mary Ellen Britt and their families. His in-laws Gail LaBrutta, Carole Crevier, Robert McGrath and their families, plus numerous friends whom he loved dearly.
His amazing personality and love will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with a Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd.
A Burial Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix at 9:00 A.M.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020