Patrick Pearse Koether (PK)
Boise, ID - Patrick Pearse Koether (PK), of Boise, Idaho, age 51, passed away June 2, 2020. Patrick was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1968 to Michael S. Koether and Virginia McAuley Koether. He was raised in Scottsdale where he developed a passion for outdoor exploration that continued throughout his life. Patrick was an avid backcountry skier and motorcycle enthusiast. He eagerly shared his love for scenic discovery with a broad array of family and friends.
Patrick was a Boise State University graduate in Geoscience Education. He worked in the petroleum reclamation industry for many years, and later became the National Sales Manager at Rekluse Racing, LLC.
Patrick was a National Outdoor Leadership School Alumni and a Trained Wilderness First Responder. He was a longtime member of Boise Ridge Riders, DIRT Inc., the Harley Davidson Owners Group, and the American Motorcycle Association. He was also a member of the Silver Sage Region Porsche Club of America.
Patrick attended Arcadia High School in Scottsdale and Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana. It was at his twenty-fifth Culver reunion where Patrick met the love of his life, Susan Lach, whom he married in 2012. Patrick and Susie built a full life together in Boise, Idaho, hiking, camping and skiing with a network of close friends. They traveled extensively, spent time with far-flung loved ones and returned regularly to the place so near and dear to their hearts, the Culver Academies, on the shores of Lake Maxinkuckee.
Patrick was a lover of animals and is survived by a sweet and constant companion, their dog Mozzy.
Patrick was a dedicated and loving husband to Susan Lach Koether, cherished son of Michael S. and Virginia Koether and beloved brother of Kimberley Koether Ferguson (TJ). He is also survived by Charlotte McAuley Morrill, his maternal grandmother; Ida McAuley, his maternal step-grandmother; and his mother-in-law, Barbara B. Lach. Patrick is survived by niece Katherine and nephews Alden and James Ferguson, and many uncles and aunts, brothers- and sisters-in-law and cousins. Patrick was a treasured friend. His circle of friendship spans every chapter of his life. He was a source of positivity and optimism and embodied a gratitude and love of life to all who knew him.
Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Martin L. Koether, Sr., his paternal grandmother, Adele Koether, maternal grandfather Chuck McAuley and Dr. Ralph D. Lach, his father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be made to Wilderness First Responders https://www.wildsafe.org/donations/give/
or Melanoma Research Foundation https://melanoma.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.