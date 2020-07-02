Patrick Thomas Wood



Patrick Thomas Wood, 74 passed away June 23, 2020. Pat was an Arizona native, born March 4, 1946 in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved fishing, as a youth he loved working with his dad training homing pigeons, loved working on his acreage in Rainbow Valley, and his brothers and sisters. He is proceeded in death by his Father and Mother, John B. Wood and Mary Ellen Wood. His sisters Kathryn Griffis and Alice Fritz. His brothers John, Richard, William, and Robert Wood. He is survived by 7 sisters, Jonna Mae Daly, Mary Dale, Barbara Downing, Sheila Wood, Jean Mariano, Rose Wood-Dettterline, and Paulette Sisson. 2 Brothers Joe Wood, and James Wood.



As a youth he loved working and training to become a butcher with his father. Pat worked in the grocery business for Kroger and Albertsons until he retired. He loved working with people and he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.



He will be laid to rest at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. No services.









