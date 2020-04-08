|
|
Patrick W. King
Phoenix - It is with great sadness the family of Patrick W. King announces his peaceful passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.
Patrick will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Angie Bortin King of nine years, son Ethan and daughter Grace. He was the youngest of ten children and will also be remembered by his siblings, Kathleen, Thomas, Craig, James, Mark, Maureen, Christopher and Robert, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Elizabeth King, and brother Joseph King.
Patrick was born on April 12, 1964, in Detroit, MI. His family moved to Scottsdale in 1971. He graduated from Saguaro High School in 1982. Patrick spent his entire career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, beginning with the Mastro's Group at What's Your Beef. He went on to quickly establish himself as a serious restauranteur and assisted in the opening and growing of 70 plus restaurants. Arizona brands marked with his imprint include The Living Room, CHoP Steakhouse, Rock Lobster, original Sapporo (Kasai Asian Grill), Humble Pie, Jilly's American Grille and Maloney's.
His family and friends will miss his kindness, dry humor, engaging smile, and his loyalty. He was a remarkable person and loved by all.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020