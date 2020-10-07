Patsy Joy Bendall
Patsy Joy Bendall, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Patsy is survived by her children, Kelly,Leslie, Jenny, Laura, Lisa and Barry and their spouses, Sandy, Glenn, Gary, Kevin, Brad and Laura, 21 grandchildren, and their spouses, and 34 great grandchildren and counting, and 7 nieces and nephews, and her three brother-in- laws, that she always referred to as the brothers she never had. Patsy will now join her husband Will, her parents and three sisters, for a joyful reunion in heaven.
Patsy was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Everett and Nina Martin. She was born at home and was the youngest of four daughters. Patsy attended an all girl's high school in Louisville, Kentucky graduating in 1952. She went on to graduate in 1955 from Georgetown College with Home Economics and Teaching degree in three years. She always told us she was smarter than the average bear!
Patsy was very passionate about her role as a grade school teacher in Sierra Vista, AZ for over 20 years! She always had a fondness for watching her former students grow into successful teens and adults and stayed in contact with many of them over the years.
In their retirement years, Patsy and Will enjoyed traveling in their RV extensively throughout the country with their two Shih Tzu's, Molly and Lil'lBear. They also traveled to visit Laura and Kevin's family in Europe soon after their daughter Petra was born in Germany in 2004, and were able to visit many nearby countries.
To celebrate the life of this special lady, funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary Bethany Chapel, 710 W Bethany Home Road, Phoenix AZ 85013. The service can be viewed through this live stream link https://www.facebook.com/ALMooreGrimshaw
. A facebook account is not necessary.
The family would like to personally thank the staff of Fellowship Square and Oasis for the love and care given to their parents over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to: The Nature Conservancy, Ramsey Canyon Preserve, Hummingbird Sanctuary Hereford, Arizona or Campus Crusades.