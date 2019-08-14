|
Patsy Lea Louk
Phoenix - Patsy Lea Louk, 89, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, July 24th in Halyna's Care assisted living home in Phoenix. Her family will be convening for a private memorial in her remembrance.
Our beloved mother and grandmother was a Christmas baby born on December 25th, 1929, in Eldon Missouri to Flynn and Virginia (Ousley) Tyler, and was adopted and raised by Guy and Blanche Wilkins in Kansas City, Missouri. Patsy attended Central High School and junior college in Kansas City, and worked in a local hotel and bank until marrying Donald Louk in 1950. Soon afterwards, the newlyweds decided to move west, first to Amarillo, Texas and then on to Phoenix, Arizona where they put down roots and started a family in Maryvale. She was active in the Christian community in west Phoenix as a member of the Maryvale Christian Church, then later as one of the founding members of the Glendale Christian Church. A homemaker, musician, and accomplished seamstress, Patsy sewed numerous round and square dancing outfits for herself and husband, and outfits for her children as they competed in skating through the Rollero Skate Club, participated in scouting and pageants, and attended Andalucia Grade School, where she often served as their home room mother. Her unique taste and coordination of color, patterns and accessories in her personal attire made her a standout in style wherever she went, and her home decorations were always spot on for the current holiday season.
Once her children were grown and leaving the nest, Patsy turned her focus to volunteering for her church, caring for her adopted mother until she passed, then relocating to Henderson, Nevada to care for her birth mother until she passed. Finally Patsy moved back to the valley to be closer to her family, and became active in the Calvary Chapel church in northwest Phoenix.
Patsy is survived by her daughters Nancy (Donald) Kress and Dr. Donna Louk, and sons Paul (Febra) and Russell (Marianne), grandchildren Melissa Kress, Christin (Bill) Worsley, Tracy (Jeff) Fehring, Brandon Kress, Ian Louk, Timothy Kress and Jordan Louk, and four great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family, and we are all grateful for the years we had her in our lives.
The family would like to thank the staff of Halyna's Care and the nurses of Americare Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care of our mother after she suffered a debilitating stroke in January 2018.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019