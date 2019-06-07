|
Patsy Powell
- - Patsy Powell, 72, passed away May 24th, 2019. She was born in 1945, in Phoenix, Arizona. On March 4, 1965 she married Raymond Powell. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and raising her children. Known for her generosity and kindness she also volunteered and worked in hospitals and homes taking care of others. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Charlotte Knnack. Patsy is survived by her husband Raymond; son Timothy and wife Debra; son Gregory and wife Vernay; brother Larry Knnack and wife Cheryl; sister Jean Levandowski and husband Ski; brother Richard Knnack and wife Carolyn; and sister Charlene Knnack. She had three grandchildren: Jordan, Ashley, and Austin and multitudes of nephews and nieces. The family wishes to thank all friends and their community for their kind words and prayers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 7, 2019