Phoenix - Patsy Ruth Forest, 83, a resident of Sunnyslope passed away February 13, 2020. Patsy was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sole surviving sister, Emogene Jenkins of Seymour, MO.; children Johnny, Mitzi, Kerry and Kristi; grandchildren Justin, Cory, Courteney, Casey, Morgan, Riley, and Ella; and great-grandchild Evelyn. Patsy was born and raised in Ava, MO. Her and her husband, Sam, were married in 1954 and enjoyed 45 years together. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com/ for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
