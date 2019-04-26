|
Patty Lamb Dietz
Chandler - Patty Lamb Dietz, 66, passed away April 22, 2019. She was born January 21, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, where she would later meet her husband Jack of over 40 years. After moving to Southern California and having 3 children, Patty worked at a cardiologist office in Thousand Oaks, California. Patty made an impression on coworkers and patients alike. Always taking the time to get to know the people she was surrounded by, close friendships came easy to Patty. She retired with her husband Jack in Chandler, Arizona in 2003. Throughout the years, Patty maintained her sunny disposition despite hardships that came along the way. Even with the passing of her loving daughter, Elizabeth Lamb Dietz, she always found a way to be the light and laughter in any room she entered.
Patty is survived by her sons Eddy, Ian, husband Jack and many friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019