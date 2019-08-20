|
Paul Addison Smith
Gold Canyon - Paul Addison Smith of Gold Canyon passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019 leaving behind his beautiful wife, Lori and three daughters. Paul was a true Arizona native, born to the late Philip and Janice (Beach) Smith. Paul married Lori in Sedona, AZ on October 3, 1992 and they raised their beautiful family in Gold Canyon, AZ.
Paul was a family man before anything else and was truly the greatest husband and dad. Paul was known to be a real MacGyver! He was a Roofer/Superintendant for the same company for over 40 years, was a gifted carpenter with the ability to fix or make anything! He was honest and loving; he never took short cuts in life or work!
Paul is survived by his wife, Lori (Williams); three daughters: Serena, Amanda, and Michaela w/one granddaughter due to arrive next month; two older sisters, Margie (Lanny) Owens and Pam (Steve) Thacker in addition to many nieces and nephews. Paul will forever be in our hearts and will be missed immensely.
Paul's Celebration of Life will be held Wed. morning, August 21, 2019 at Mountainview Funeral Home and Cemetary, 7900 East Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. Viewing is from 9:00am to 11:00 am with service and committal to follow. Visit https://www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/obituaries for more information on Paul and his legacy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 20, 2019