Paul (Jerry) Ahler
- - Paul Gerald "Jerry" Ahler, passed away peacefully and joined his beloved wife Fran on September 3, 2019. He was surrounded by his five children who loved him beyond measure. Jerry was born to Francis and Doris Ahler on August 24, 1936, in Lafayette, Indiana. He attended Purdue and then ASU where he met Fran on his first night on campus. She was the love of his life for over 62 years.
Jerry had a robust career in HR. He worked for Motorola and then for Salt River Project for many years. During his career he served on the board of directors for SHRM, including a term as President. After he "retired," he was a successful consultant in the HR industry and lent his management expertise to two HOA boards, his children, their spouses, and friends. He loved to volunteer his time and talents and dedicated countless hours to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, where he also served as Board President.
He was our rock. He had an incredible sense of ethics and integrity and offered selflessness, unconditional love, and steadfast loyalty to all friends and family. He believed in equality, always treating everyone with respect, and he instilled that belief in his children and grandchildren. He loved his Fran, his children, his grandchildren, his Sun Devils, Hawaii, and the cabin on Rainbow Lake. Jerry also had a very special place in his heart for his daughter-in-law and sons-in-law. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by the people he loved. Papa's heart was full of love and his children and grandchildren returned that love to him in equal measure. We're heartbroken beyond belief but we know he is happy to be with our mom and his love will live on forever through his children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his children Debbie Ahler, Jeri Rae (Terry) Weeks, Amy (Khush) Bhola, Katie (John) Collopy, and Dan (Kristin) Ahler. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren Elizabeth, Will, Annie, Maggie, Jack, Mason, Lily, and Cooper, and his sister Nancy (Dale) Bryant, his brother Mike Ahler, and their children. He was predeceased by his sister Judy and sister-in-law Diane. Gifts in honor of Jerry's memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019