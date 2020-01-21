|
Paul Alan Lewinthal
Paul Alan Lewinthal, 88, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born January 19, 1931 in Phoenix to Rosalie and Solon Lewinthal, "Louie" graduated from Kenilworth Elementary and North High. He served in the Navy and was a traveling plumbing salesman before starting Universal Plumbing Supply in 1959. In the 1980s he formed Phoenix Pipe & Supply, a leader in wholesale plumbing. In the 1990s he ran independent payphone businesses and later returned to plumbing sales until 2017. Paul enjoyed watching sports and played tennis, excellent golf and snow skied. He started running in his 50s and loved playing poker. During his life, Paul belonged to Temple Beth Israel, served as president of Century Country Club and supported Kivel Campus of Care. In the 1980s he and his wife renovated the E. Payne Palmer House at 6012 N. Central Ave. They also loved spending time at their home in Pinetop. He spent the last three years fighting Parkinson's disease, which never got the best of him. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 42 years, Patty, for whom he cared through her 10-year battle with Alzheimer's dementia until her death in 2007. He is survived by sister Sandy Johnson, son Chip, daughters Pam Mayle and Sherry Barker, grandson Payson LeMeilleur and wife Sarah, four great-grandchildren, niece Susie Gonzalez, nephew Steve Johnson and numerous family and friends he truly loved. Private family services have been held. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to or Hospice of the Valley. The family encourages good memories to be shared via Paul's email at [email protected] or cards may be sent to Paul Lewinthal, PO Box 32145, Phoenix, AZ 85064-2145.
