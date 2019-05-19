|
Paul Anthony Drobnak
Phoenix - Paul Anthony Drobnak, 75, died on May 8, 2019 in Scottsdale surrounded by family. He was born on July 10, 1943 in Fairview Park, OH as the youngest of four children. Growing up there he spent most of his free time playing baseball with neighborhood friends. After St. Ignatius HS he attended Max Hays Technical Institute. As the top graduate he was offered two jobs, choosing Union Carbide followed by work at GE and Honeywell before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1982 where he worked at different Motorola plants, retiring from Free Scale in 2006.
Paul played baseball for 40+ years, many of them in leagues with his older brother Leonard winning numerous trophies. He was an avid ham radio operator and loved training his border collies, earning many ribbons in obedience competitions. He cherished the time with his nieces and nephews: Tom, John, Kenneth and Dianne (Miller) Drobnak and Mike, David and Kathy Brenchley, always sharing his wit and wisdom with them.
In 1991 he answered a Single Scene ad and found his true love Ellen Bloom. They married in 1994 and he increased his family with Ellen's two children, Audrea Walshire (Steve) and Corbett Bloom (Lisa) and in time five grandchildren: Jake and Kayla Walshire and Shannon, Donovan and Payton Bloom.
Paul was known as the fun uncle who loved to play games. As a supportive, devoted Papa, he was a fixture on the sidelines cheering his grandchildren on in numerous sports. They loved to visit where he taught them electronics, building objects and how to become caring humans. He was always available, made friends easily and spent a great deal of time helping others. Paul was very involved at Scottsdale United Methodist Church donating his time and talents and he will be greatly missed.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Mary (Dolinsky) Drobnak and his sister Barbara Brenchley. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen, older brothers Andrew (Mary Anne) and Leonard (Elizabeth) Drobnak, his stepchildren, grandchildren, former wife Susan Ellington and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 4140 N. Miller Rd, on Saturday June 1 at 11am followed by a luncheon. Donations can be made to SUMC.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 26, 2019