Paul Benjamin Jarrett
Phoenix - Dr. Paul Benjamin Jarrett died Jan.1, 2019 in his central Phoenix home. He was born Feb. 23, 1919 in Phoenix to Benjamin J. and Mamie R. Jarrett.
Dr. Jarrett attended Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix College, and University of California, Berkley. He received his MD from Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia. He entered the US Army Medical Corps in 1943 and remained in the European Theater of Operations until late 1946 earning the Bronze Star. Following WWII, he served in the Air Force Reserve performing surgery at Williams Air Force Base during the Korean "conflict".
From 1947 to 1970, he maintained a private surgery practice in Phoenix at which time he transitioned his profession to Anatomical Pathology. He was a founding member of the Phoenix Pathology Group at Good Samaritan for the next 27 years. He received numerous awards for service to his county, state and country. As a lifetime member of The Arizona Medical Assn., he served as its President and, also served as Chief of Staff at Good Samaritan Hospital. At the time of his death, Paul was the oldest active, continuously serving (at ~100 yrs.) member of 1st Methodist Church in Phoenix!
His wife of 58 years, Beverley W. Beaton of Bisbee, Arizona, died in 2001.
He is survived by his daughter Ann Reynolds (Reese), and two sons, Robert (Dianne) and John (Betty), 5 grandsons, 1 grand-daughter and 6 great-grandchildren. RIP PBJ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 8 to Feb. 23, 2019