Paul Clebern Reheis
Paul Clebern Reheis returned home on January 15, 2020. Paul was born on November 16, 1931 in Elkville, Illinois to John Raymond and Allie Bean Reheis. He grew up in Owensboro, Kentucky. After he graduated from High School, he joined the United States Air Force, which brought him to training at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. While in Arizona he met and married Anita Joy Bradshaw on October 11, 1951 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. After the Air Force, he went to work for Motorola and retired in 1994 after 36 years. Paul was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings. He enjoyed working with the Scouts, serving in the Bishopric and serving a mission with his wife, Nita, in the Family History Center. Paul loved gardening and visiting his cabin in Pinedale with his wife and family.
Paul was preceded in death by wife Anita, daughter Cari (Gerald) Mickleson, and grandson Michael Reheis. He is survived by sons, Daniel (Rena), Benjamin (Diane), Larry (Faye), and daughters Tami (Randall) Nelson and Judi (Brad) Haugen. He is also survived by sisters Mary Dukate, and Patsy Martin, and brothers Jerry, and Steven. Paul's family includes 24 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren and his loyal dog Max.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020