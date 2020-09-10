Paul Damian Martori, Sr.
Scottsdale - Paul Damian Martori Sr. formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away in Dallas, Texas on September 4, 2020 from complications of viral meningitis. Paul was born to Joan ( Gonzalez ) and Peter J. Martori in Evanston, Illinois on June 29, 1957. The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona when Paul was a child. He attended Phoenix Country Day School and Gerard High School, Class of 1976. After graduating, Paul attended The Ohio State University, where he began his lifelong intense passion for the Ohio State University football team. After graduating from The Ohio State University, Paul was hired by Koret of California sales division. His long tenure at Koret was marked by numerous awards and his success led him to an account executive position in the Manhattan office. Twenty years ago, while living in the New York area, he met the love of his life, his wife of fifteen years, Beth Somplatsky, on a blind date. Within ten minutes after their meeting, they were planning their life together. Paul was the adoring father of Brian Matthew and Paul Damian Jr. He shared a love for hockey with his sons, and was a dedicated hockey coach, ref and served as Treasurer and Vice President of the Nassau Youth Hockey League in Princeton, New Jersey for many years. Paul will be remembered as a devout father, loving husband and cherished brother, uncle and friend. He was strong, courageous, and proud in all matters and will be remembered as a contributor, mobilizer, and supporter of all who crossed his path. He will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him. In addition to Beth, Brian and Paul, he is survived by sisters, Pamela ( Robert McCaskill ), Merri Martori and brothers, Peter Martori ( Paula De Dario ), F. Lawrence Martori, and Timothy Martori. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Martori. Funeral services and burial were private. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice
