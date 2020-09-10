1/1
Paul Damian Martori Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Damian Martori, Sr.

Scottsdale - Paul Damian Martori Sr. formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away in Dallas, Texas on September 4, 2020 from complications of viral meningitis. Paul was born to Joan ( Gonzalez ) and Peter J. Martori in Evanston, Illinois on June 29, 1957. The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona when Paul was a child. He attended Phoenix Country Day School and Gerard High School, Class of 1976. After graduating, Paul attended The Ohio State University, where he began his lifelong intense passion for the Ohio State University football team. After graduating from The Ohio State University, Paul was hired by Koret of California sales division. His long tenure at Koret was marked by numerous awards and his success led him to an account executive position in the Manhattan office. Twenty years ago, while living in the New York area, he met the love of his life, his wife of fifteen years, Beth Somplatsky, on a blind date. Within ten minutes after their meeting, they were planning their life together. Paul was the adoring father of Brian Matthew and Paul Damian Jr. He shared a love for hockey with his sons, and was a dedicated hockey coach, ref and served as Treasurer and Vice President of the Nassau Youth Hockey League in Princeton, New Jersey for many years. Paul will be remembered as a devout father, loving husband and cherished brother, uncle and friend. He was strong, courageous, and proud in all matters and will be remembered as a contributor, mobilizer, and supporter of all who crossed his path. He will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him. In addition to Beth, Brian and Paul, he is survived by sisters, Pamela ( Robert McCaskill ), Merri Martori and brothers, Peter Martori ( Paula De Dario ), F. Lawrence Martori, and Timothy Martori. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Martori. Funeral services and burial were private. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved