|
|
Paul Dean Vowell, Jr.
Phoenix - Paul Dean Vowell, Jr. born on February 18, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to late Nancy Christy and the late Paul Vowell, Sr. passed away unexpectedly, at age 59 on April 3, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Paul served in the United States Army and he also worked in the Construction Industry alongside his father and brothers. Paul lived in Phoenix for years but also spent time in California, Texas, Tennessee and Washington. He never knew a stranger and had many friends and acquaintances. He loved his children and grandchildren very much.
Paul is survived by his stepmother, Stephany Stern; sons Danny Vowell and Kenny Vowell; daughter, Amber Howell (Luke); late sister, Deborah Morrison; brothers, Grant Miller (Suzie) and Todd Vowell; sister, Tracy Talley (Robert) and grandchildren, Laila, Kelsey and Adler. He has several nieces and nephews along with cousins and extended family members that will miss him very much. Memorial planned for a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 9, 2019