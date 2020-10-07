Paul Delano Franz



Mesa - Paul Delano Franz, 87, formally of Elk Mound, WI, passed away in Mesa, AZ on Friday, September 18, 2020, with family and friend by his side. Paul was born on April 12, 1933, in Sidney, Montana, to Otto and Myrtle (Obergfell) Franz. Paul married Eula (Jackson) on May 28, 1955, at the Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI.



Paul owned and operated Paul's General Service in Elk Mound for many years and enjoyed working on cars and meeting new friends. He also started the first 24/7 Wrecker Service in Elk Mound as well. Paul spent his winters in Arizona enjoying his many friendships and summers in Elk Mound enjoying time with his children, grandchildren and many friends. You could find Paul at local restaurants in the Elk Mound area and Phoenix. Additionally, he was a member of the Indianhead Car Club where he loved to show his numerous cars. He was a member of the American Legion. He served in the U.S. Army in 1952. Paul and Eula enjoyed traveling and had several memorable vacations including special trips to Montana, Arizona and Alaska with good friends.



Paul is survived by his children: Perry (LouAnn), Rick (Judi), Randy (Heidi) and son-in-law Brian Grogan, Jake, Liz , Ben Grogan, Lilly Franz, and great grandchild Myles Mara, a sister Virginia Acker and his good friend and companion Carolyn Chandler from Mesa, AZ who helped Paul tremendously throughout his final years.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Myrtle, his beloved wife, Eula, his daughter, Peggy Grogan, and his sisters, Alice Verhulst and Alvina Franz.



Private services with the immediate family will be held at Barum Cemetery in Elk Mound. A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at a later date.









