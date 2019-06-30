|
|
Paul E. Craft
Phoenix - Paul E. Craft, 62 of Phoenix. Paul passed away, Tuesday, May 28th at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Paul spent his entire life growing up in Arizona. He graduated from Alhambra High in 1975 and joined the military in November of 1977. He was an honored and proud member of the United States Navy and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in July of 1998. Paul worked many years in the medical field before moving on to retire as a senior software engineer from UTI, Inc., after 18 years. For the last 2 1/2 years he fought a long and hard battle, before succumbing to cancer. He is survived by his son, Gary Craft (Mandi), Glendale, AZ; daughter, Deanna Razer (David), Sellersburg, IN; step son Jim Askins (Tay), Denver, CO; grandsons, Zane, Zach, Ethan and Logan; granddaughters, Daphne, Dayna, Emily and Sadie; brother, John; sister, Joyce. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Patty Askins and his mother, Frances Herrick. Military honors ceremony will be held Friday, July 5th, 12:15 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Family and friends celebration of life party will be held Sunday, July 7th, at Tim Finnegans in the North Phoenix Valley. Flowers and/or messages can be sent directly to his son Gary Craft: 7417 N 87th Dr. Glendale, AZ. 85305. Any monetary donations can be made in his name to 'Put on the cape: A foundation for hope'.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019