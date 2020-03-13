|
Paul Edward Renfer
Mesa - Paul Edward Renfer, 89, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020. Paul was born on August 10, 1930 in Danville, Illinois to Arthur and Leone Renfer, the first of three children. He was married to Patricia Renfer and together they had two sons, Ronald and Stephen (deceased).
In 1967, they moved to Saginaw, Michigan, as a result of Paul's transfer to a position in a General Motors Facility (Central Foundry Division).
Following Paul's early retirement (1988), he and Pat began their adventures by Airstream Travel Trailer and subsequent Motor Homes. They purchased a home in Gold Canyon, AZ in 1991, but continued leaving for extended summers until 2011. They also enjoyed traveling overseas, particularly Europe, where they had travelled many times. In 2014, they moved to Fellowship Square in Mesa, Arizona.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his youngest son, Stephen, his parents, Arthur and Leone Renfer, and his younger sister, Joan Thompson.
He is survived by his son, Ron and daughter-in-law Kathy, their son Erik, Allan and Kathi of Michigan; his grandson Mason, his wife Abby, great-granddaughter Emily of Phoenix, Arizona. Paul is survived by his younger brother, Robert (Betty) of San Jose California.
In Paul's honor, you can make donations in his name to your preferred charity.
Paul was laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Square Activity Center, 6945 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207 at a date to be determined. Those interested in services can contact Mountain View Funeral Home at 480-832-2850.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020